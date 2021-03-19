A hopeful pandemic note: Tanglewood music festival to resume

“My hope is that in this moment, we will discover together an even deeper purpose and meaning for music in our lives — as it is sure to fill our hearts and renew our spirits,” he said.

The orchestra said contactless ticketing, stringent cleaning protocols, mask-wearing and social distancing will be in place for the festival, which is being shortened from its usual 12-week run to about half that. All performances will be shortened to 80 minutes or less with no intermissions, it said, adding that concert details would be announced next month.

This summer's festival will mark the orchestra's return to live performances for the first time since the pandemic forced what will be a 16-month hiatus.

BSO President and CEO Mark Volpe acknowledged it's taken a toll on musicians and fans alike, describing them as “a community of like-minded souls yearning for the power of music in their lives again.”

Over the decades, Tanglewood has produced memorable performances by classical music giants including the late Leonard Bernstein, so it's a fitting backdrop for a comeback from COVID-19, Nelsons said.

“My hope lies with music’s ability to heal and inspire us, helping to move and sustain us through the challenging times of our lives,” he said.

FILE - In this July 9, 2004 file photo, Kurt Masur conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra on the season opening night at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Friday, March 19, 2021 that its 2021 outdoor season at Tanglewood, the acclaimed symphony's summer home in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts, will feature a return to live, in-person concerts from July 9 to Aug. 16. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Paul Franz, File) Credit: Paul Franz Credit: Paul Franz