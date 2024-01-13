A huge fire engulfs a warehouse in Russia outside the city of St Petersburg

Videos posted to social media appeared to show employees running down fire escapes and fleeing the scene. A video shot from a passenger jet flying nearby showed flames totally engulfing the warehouse, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky. The Associated Press couldn't immediately verify the authenticity of the videos.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said that firefighters had been able to prevent the fire from spreading across the entire area of ​​the warehouse complex and to an electrical substation. It said that, according to preliminary data, the cause of the fire was faulty electrical wiring.