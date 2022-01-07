"A hurricane:" Virus storm sends test-makers into overdrive

In an extraordinary stopgap measure to ease staff shortages at hospitals, France is even allowing health care workers who are infected with the coronavirus but have few or no symptoms to keep treating patients rather than self-isolate.

Securing tests has become a battle, sometimes with long lines. French supermarkets have exceptionally been granted permission for the month of January to sell self-testing kits that previously were available only in pharmacies.

“Under the legislation in France three or four years ago, it would have been inconceivable to distribute home tests to detect a virus," said Stankov-Pugès, as his workers furiously boxed tests for shipment.

"In the face of necessity, everyone broke down the barriers and was pragmatic and arranged things so the easiest tools to use could also be used at home.”

Before the sweep of the delta and then the omicron variant prompted governments in Europe and elsewhere to bring back unpopular restrictions and roll out vaccination boosters, NG Biotech was producing around 500,000 tests per month.

The company ramped up to more than 2.5 million tests delivered in December and is now scaling up again with the aim of soon reaching 5 million per month, Stankov-Pugès said.

“This is a 10-times increase in only three months,” he said. “This wave took everyone by surprise.”

Caption A COVID-19 test is pictured at NG Biotech, a start-up that makes an array of medical tests, including kits for use at home and by medical professionals to detect COVID-19 infections, in Guipry, western France, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. With France breaking records in Europe for coronavirus infections, manufacturers are working flat-out to try to meet the huge demand for tests. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

