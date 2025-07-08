A kindergarten in China added lead to food, and over 200 children are affected

The Heshi Peixin Kindergarten in Tianshui city bought the paint online and added it while preparing the food, according to CCTV. High levels of lead were found in a three-color breakfast cake and a sausage dish for dinner.

Of the 251 students at the kindergarten, 233 had abnormal lead levels, with 201 receiving hospital treatment, the report said. The World Health Organization says exposure is “particularly harmful” to young children, including in the development of the central nervous system.

“There is no level of exposure to lead that is known to be without harmful effects,” WHO says.

Dozens of students had levels above the Chinese standard for lead poisoning in children, three other media outlets reported, based on test results shared by parents. The investigation did not provide details of blood tests.

Eight people, including the headmaster, have been detained.