A lawmaker in the Bahamas has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and issuing death threats

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A lawmaker in the Bahamas was charged Wednesday with sexual assault and issuing death threats in a case involving a 35-year-old woman.
Kirk Cornish, who represents North Abaco, said in a statement that the allegations were “totally false” and that he would prove his innocence.
“The facts will show that this was a breakup that was manipulated and exploited for political reasons,” he said.
Cornish resigned Tuesday as secretary of Parliament at the request of Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, who said that the director of public prosecutions found sufficient evidence to file charges against the 48-year-old politician.
The alleged incident occurred in April, according to a police statement.
In Other News
1
Norfolk Southern content with minimum safety too often, regulators say...
2
Biden issues an executive order restricting US investments in Chinese...
3
Lawsuit says Tennessee's US House and state Senate maps discriminate...
4
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
5
Special counsel got a search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on...