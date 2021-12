A look at de Blasio's NYC mayoral tenure and what's next

___

WINS, REGRETS AND FAUX PAUS

After winning a landslide victory in 2013, de Blasio became the first Democrat in two decades to serve as mayor of New York, a heavily Democratic metropolis that could serve as a laboratory for liberal policies, such as the $15-an-hour minimum wage he pushed to achieve.

His arrival marked a departure from the years of Michael Bloomberg — the billionaire former mayor who started as a Republican and ended as an independent — who boasted of the city as a luxury product and defended stop-and-frisk.

De Blasio’s progressive agenda and populist message were at times overshadowed by tabloid-delighting blunders, such as when he ate a slice of pizza with a knife and fork.

Other notable fumbles included showing up late to a memorial for plane crash victims and dropping a groundhog during a Groundhog Day celebration. The groundhog died a week later.

The mayor said he was not surprised that New York City media was tough and that the tabloid headlines were “colorful," such as a recent New York Post cover in which he was photoshopped to appear as a Santa Claus wearing a Fidel Castro hat under the headline, “Santanista Claus."

De Blasio notched a victory in his first year by expanding public prekindergarten to every 4-year-old in the city. He built on that, expanding the program to more 3-year-olds with a plan to make it universal by fall of 2023.

TENSIONS WITH POLICE

He’s had a difficult relationship with police. De Blasio started his mayoralty pledging to overhaul the department’s interactions with the public and curtailed its tactic of stopping, questioning and frisking mostly Black and Hispanic people on the street en masse.

His handling of the summer 2014 police killing of Eric Garner angered officers and many of the police reform advocates who worked to elect de Blasio.

He spoke critically of the officers but largely held off any department punishments until a lengthy federal civil rights investigation concluded. Later that year, when a disturbed gunman angry about police killings of unnamed Black men fatally shot two NYPD officers, the head of the city’s largest police union said the mayor had “blood on his hands,” and officers turned their backs on the mayor as he spoke at police funerals.

L. Joy Williams, a political strategist and president of the Brooklyn NAACP, said de Blasio seemed to approach the confrontation with the NYPD “as a political crisis, rather than as a humanity crisis.”

Williams said that was disappointing, and the coalition of groups pushing for police reform who helped elected de Blasio expected him to be tougher against the officers and the union.

De Blasio acknowledged the tension with some police union leaders and some police reform activists, saying he doesn't agree with all of them and thinks mainstream New Yorkers wanted something in the middle.

It wasn't just those corners of the city that had their qualms with the mayor. Some New Yorkers questioned de Blasio's focus on the job when he launched a muddling bid for president in 2019. He told The AP that while the experience was “difficult" and “unlikely,” it made him realize he needed to communicate with people better.

He said his presidential ambitions are in the past. “Not on my dance card," he quipped.

De Blasio admits he struggled to address intractable issues such as homelessness.

The population of single adults in shelters rose during his two terms despite a drop in the number of homeless families in shelters and his administration meeting a goal of building or preserving 200,000 affordable housing units.

When New York City became the epicenter of the pandemic, de Blasio’s attempts to manage the response were frequently defined by feuding with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who fueled their long-simmering tense relationship by swatting down de Blasio’s plans for a shelter-in-place order and school closures.

When Cuomo resigned in August amid sexual harassment allegations, de Blasio had wider latitude in his city’s response. He rolled out aggressive mandates, requiring every public employee to get vaccinated. He later extended the mandates to private-sector workers, the most sweeping vaccine mandate of any state or big city in the U.S.

So far, de Blasio has remained coy on his future plans when asked if he's going to run for governor. Equally vague is the Democrat’s path to the governor’s mansion. Gov. Kathy Hochul has been amassing campaign funds and Democratic endorsements, from upstate officials to leaders in the heart of de Blasio’s Brooklyn.

“I think I’ve put plenty of breadcrumbs out there on the trail," he said. “I’m going to stay in public service. As to electoral politics, I’ll give an update very, very soon."

Caption FILE - Democratic presidential candidate and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to the media before the Democratic primary debate, June 27, 2019, in Miami. Some New Yorkers questioned de Blasio's focus on the mayor's job when he launched a muddling bid for president. He has remained coy on his future plans when asked if he's going to run for governor. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Caption FILE - New York Democratic mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio embraces his son Dante, left, daughter Chiara, second from left, and wife, Chirlane McCray, right, after polls closed in the city's primary election in New York, Sept. 10, 2013. De Blasio swept into the New York City mayor's office eight years ago promising a liberal remolding of the nation's largest city that would level deep inequities and reform police practices. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) Credit: Kathy Willens

Caption FILE - In this June 17, 2012, file photo, the Rev. Al Sharpton, center, walks with demonstrators during a silent march to end New York's "stop-and-frisk" program, May 22, 2013. De Blasio swept into the New York City mayor's office eight years ago promising to level deep inequities and reform police practices, which curbed police stop-and-frisk tactic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption FILE - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs a child after reading a book to a pre-kindergarten class at P.S. 130 in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014. De Blasio swept into the New York City mayor's office eight years ago promising a liberal remolding of the nation's largest city, delivering on a promise to offer universal pre-kindergarten. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption FILE - New York City Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio, right, holds a news briefing, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013, in New York. As he closes out the final days in the mayor's office, de Blasio acknowledged he had a strained relationship with the media, and made errors along the way. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File) Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Caption FILE - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, arrive for the funeral of slain New York City police Officer Rafael Ramos, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2014, in New York. De Blasio's relationship with the city's police force has been difficult...pledging to overhaul the department's interactions with the public and curtailing police tactics of stopping, questioning and frisking mostly Black and Hispanic people on the street en masse. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File) Credit: Craig Ruttle

Caption FILE - Demonstrators rally with signs calling on New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to fire police Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who caused the death of Eric Garner with a chokehold, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in New York. De Blasio's handling of the investigation into Garner's killing angered officers and many police reform advocates who worked to elect de Blasio. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Credit: Mary Altaffer

Caption FILE - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo attend a meeting at the State Capitol on Monday, Jan. 27, 2014, in Albany, N.Y. When New York City became the epicenter of the pandemic, de Blasio's attempts to manage the response were frequently defined by the ongoing public feuding with then-Gov. Cuomo. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File) Credit: Mike Groll