A look at some of the voting-related lawsuits across the US

NORTH CAROLINA: The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee are suing in federal court to block state election officials from enforcing rule changes that could boost the number of ballots counted. That includes guidance that will allow the fixing of absentee ballots with deficient information without forcing the voter to fill out a new blank ballot.

PENNSYLVANIA: Republican lawmakers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to put a hold on a ruling that extends the deadline for counting and receiving mail-in ballots. The state Supreme Court said in a divided ruling that ballots must be postmarked by the time polls close and be received by county election boards by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. A separate federal lawsuit by the Trump campaign and the RNC seeks to outlaw drop boxes or other collection sites that some counties used in the June primary.