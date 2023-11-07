A man with a gun is arrested in a park near the US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested in a park near the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, police said.
The man was in the park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted online.
Roads in the area were closed for about two hours as officers searched the area and the man's belongings.
Officers said they did not believe there was an ongoing threat.
Carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington as well as on U.S. Capitol grounds.
In Other News
1
Hot starts by Vegas and Boston and a historically bad start for San...
2
Live updates | Israel says troops push deeper into Gaza City as...
3
Biden will meet with United Auto Workers president in Illinois on...
4
1 dead in interstate crashes as super fog shrouds New Orleans area...
5
5 years after California's deadliest wildfire, survivors forge...