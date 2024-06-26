A mechanic for a Boeing subcontractor says he was fired after complaining about poor repair work

The mechanic, Richard Cuevas, worked for a firm that was hired by Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems to repair Boeing planes and was fired in March after raising concerns with both Spirit and Boeing, according to his lawyers.

Boeing said it “thoroughly investigated” the claims.

“Engineering analysis determined that the issues raised did not present a safety concern and were addressed,” Boeing said in a statement.

The company said it is reviewing documents the man filed with federal agencies "and will thoroughly investigate any new claim. We are not involved in personnel decisions of subcontractors."

The mechanic's lawyers said he filed whistleblower complaints with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Labor Department.