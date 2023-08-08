A Mega Millions player in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third largest prize in US history

A lottery player in Florida has won the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

Someone in Florida won a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, ending a stretch of lottery futility that had stretched for nearly four months.

A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning numbers drawn were: 13 19 20 32 33 and the yellow ball: 14.

Before the big win Tuesday night, there had been 31 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game's jackpot on April 18. That enabled the prize to steadily grow to be the third-largest ever in U.S. history.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of one in 302.6 million.

The $1.58 billion payout would go to the winner if they opt for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot is an estimated $783.3 million.

The prize money is subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck according to 4...
2
Stock market today: Global shares mostly rise despite US bank, China...
3
Profit at Japan's Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle...
4
11 missing in France after fire in holiday home for people with...
5
India's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi calls for army deployment to end...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top