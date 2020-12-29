A record 39 holiday songs dominate Billboard Hot 100 chart

Mariah Carey's ubiquitous hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," leads the pack at No. 1 — marking the tune's fifth time at the top spot. Carey's original holiday classic, released in 1994, reached the No. 1 spot last year 25 years after its release.

Each holiday season, Carey's song and other holiday tunes begin to climb the Billboard charts as their popularity resurfaces through streaming, radio play and even digital sales. Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" is No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart this week, followed by Bobby Helms' "Jingle Bell Rock," Burl Ives' "A Holly Jolly Christmas" and Andy Williams' "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year." José Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad," which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year with an all-star remix featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mraz and others, is No. 6.