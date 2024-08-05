A rocket attack at an Iraqi military base injures US personnel, officials tell AP

Defense officials say several U.S. personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at a military base in Iraq
Nation & World
By LOLITA C. BALDOR – Associated Press
7 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several U.S. personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at a military base in Iraq, U.S. defense officials said Monday, in what has been a recent uptick in strikes on American forces.

The attack comes as tensions across the Middle East are spiking following the killings last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas' top political leader in Iran.

The U.S. defense officials said troops at al-Asad air base were still assessing the damage. Earlier Monday, Iraqi security officials confirmed the attack, but no group has claimed responsibility.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

In recent weeks, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have resumed launching attacks on bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria after a lull of several months.

In Other News
1
The Latest: Debby blamed for at least 4 deaths in Florida as it bears...
2
Pope Francis' main adviser on clergy abuse, Cardinal Seán O'Malley...
3
Tropical Storm Debby hits Florida with floods, threat of record rain in...
4
Robert F. Kennedy in NY court as he fights ballot-access suit claiming...
5
UN fires additional staffers after probe finds potential involvement in...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top