ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A second man is charged in connection with the 2005 theft of ruby slippers worn by Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz.'
In Other News
1
First charter flight with US citizens fleeing Haiti lands in Miami
2
North Korea resumes missile tests, raising tensions with its rivals...
3
North Carolina earns the top seed in the West Region after missing NCAA...
4
South Carolina, Iowa, USC and Texas are the top seeds in the women's...
5
A second man is charged in connection with 2005 theft of ruby slippers...