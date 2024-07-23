A sentence change assures the man who killed ex-Saints star Smith gets credit for home incarceration

New Orleans news outlets report that Buras re-sentenced Hayes Tuesday, reducing the original 25-year sentence by 34 months.

Hayes was first convicted in Smith's death in December 2016 and later sentenced to 25 years. But the jury vote had been 10-2, and the conviction was later tossed after the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed such non-unanimous verdicts. He was convicted of manslaughter again in a January trial.

Hayes has long said he fired in self-defense. During his first trial, he testified that he heard a “pop” before he started shooting.

Evidence showed Smith was intoxicated at the time of the confrontation. But there was no witness or forensic evidence to back up Hayes’ claim that Smith had wielded or fired a weapon.