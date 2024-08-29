Breaking: ‘I went into panic mode’; Families want answers as group homes close following funding reductions

A sinkhole swallows an SUV in South Korea, injuring 2 people

Emergency workers in South Korea's capital say that two people have been injured after a sinkhole suddenly opened and swallowed their SUV

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated Aug 29, 2024
X

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A sinkhole suddenly opened and swallowed an SUV in South Korea's capital on Thursday, injuring the two occupants, emergency workers said.

Photos from the scene showed a white sport utility vehicle engulfed in the 2½-meter-deep (eight-foot-deep) hole that appeared on a street in the central part of Seoul.

Emergency workers rescued the vehicle’s 82-year-old male driver and a 76-year-old female passenger. No one else was hurt in the incident, which occurred at around 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT), according to Seoul’s Seodaemun district fire station.

The conditions of the injured victims weren’t immediately known. Traffic in the Seondaemun area continued to be restricted as of Thursday evening as workers and officials repaired the damaged road and investigated the cause of the sinkhole.

South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport told lawmakers last year that at least 879 sinkholes were reported in the country from 2019 to June 2023. Nearly half of those sinkholes were caused by damaged sewer pipes, the ministry said at the time.

Last week, a 48-year-old tourist from India disappeared in Malaysia’s capital when pavement collapsed beneath her and caused her to fall into an eight-meter-deep (26-foot-deep) sinkhole. Officials said that she may have been swept away by an underground water current.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Black students are still kicked out of school at higher rates despite...
2
'Dancing With the Stars' pro Artem Chigvintsev arrested on domestic...
3
Canadian rail union says it has filed lawsuits challenging back-to-work...
4
Election 2024 Latest: Trump to appear at Moms for Liberty event, Harris...
5
One of the F-16s helping Ukraine fight Russia has crashed. Here’s what...
Back to Top
© 2024 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.