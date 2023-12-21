A train in Slovenia hits maintenance workers on the tracks. 2 were killed and 4 others were injured

Slovenian police say a passenger train has struck a group of maintenance workers on the tracks and killed two of them injured four others
Nation & World
1 minute ago
X

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A passenger train on Wednesday struck a group of maintenance workers on the tracks, killing two of them and injuring four others, police said.

The collision happened near the southwestern town of Postojna at around 9 a.m., the official STA news agency said.

The report says the injured workers were seriously hurt. No other details were immediately available.

In Other News
1
US, Venezuela swap prisoners: Maduro ally for 10 Americans, plus...
2
UN says up to 300,000 Sudanese fled their homes after a notorious group...
3
5 more boats packed with refugees approach Indonesia's shores, air...
4
Stock market today: World shares fall as Wall Street retreats, ending...
5
Congo enters its second day of voting after a chaotic rollout forced...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top