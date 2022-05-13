A trifle for the queen: UK unveils Jubilee pudding winner

A 31-year-old copywriter's seven-layer lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle beat 5,000 desserts in a U.K.-wide competition to become the official pudding — or dessert, if you’re not British — of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Contest organizers hope people throughout Britain will serve Melvin's sunshine bright, sweet and sour concoction topped with whipped cream and crumbled cookies at neighborhood parties and backyard teas as part of the June 2-5 celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.