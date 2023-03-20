A week on, brutal Cyclone Freddy still taxes southern Africa

Cyclones have been worsened by human-caused climate change, with warming temperatures making cyclones, wetter, more intense and more frequent. Richer nations that have industrialized have caused much of the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change with more vulnerable countries often bearing the brunt, a reality which led to a "loss and damage" fund for climate disasters being agreed last year.

“The destruction and suffering that I witnessed in southern Malawi is the human face of the global climate crisis," said United Nations Resident Coordinator for Malawi, Rebecca Adda-Dontoh. "The people I met with — many of whom have lost their homes and loved ones — have done nothing to cause this crisis.”

Both Malawi and Mozambique were dealing with a cholera outbreak when Freddy hit, heightening fears that the cyclone will worsen the situation in nations where health and relief workers were already stretched thin.

Cyclone Freddy is on course to be the longest-ever cyclone in recorded history, with an expert panel convening to decide if the cyclone has overtaken the current record holder, 31-day Hurricane John in 1994.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP