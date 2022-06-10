AAC deal lets UCF, Cincinnati, Houston join Big 12 in '23

American Commissioner Mike Aresco thanked the leadership of the departing schools for arriving at a “sensible resolution.”

All three institutions enjoyed tremendous success under the American Athletic Conference banner, and all three were instrumental in taking the conference "to great heights, both athletically and academically," Aresco said. "We wish them the best and look forward to having them compete in our conference in 2022-23.”

Cincinnati has won the last two AAC football championships and reached the College Football Playoff last season. UCF has also won two AAC football titles (2017-18). Houston, which lost to Cincinnati in last season's title game, has one conference title.

Houston won the American men's basketball title last season and reached the Final Four in 2021.

The new-look AAC is also preparing to have 14 teams in 2023, with six schools from Conference USA having already accepted invitations. Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA were all targeting 2023 to make the switch from C-USA to the American.

The departure of those six schools from Conference USA next year was expected to become official soon, but Charlotte, FAU and UTSA put out statements announcing they would be joining the AAC in 2023.

