BreakingNews
Pickle Fest, other foodie events coming to Austin Landing
X

Aaron Judge homers in 1st AB as new Yankees captain

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
Aaron Judge rang in opening day the same way he marked many nights last season: with a home run

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge rang in opening day the same way he marked many nights last season: with a home run.

In his first game as New York Yankees captain, Judge hit a solo drive in the first inning off San Francisco's Logan Webb on Thursday, a 422-foot shot into the netting above Monument Park in center field.

Judge took a strike on the 39-degree day at Yankee Stadium, then hit a thigh-high cutter on the outside part of the plate for a 109 mph drive and his first opening day home run.

Judge hit an American League record 62 home runs last year, one more than Roger Maris' total with the 1961 Yankees.

He became a free agent and considered signing with his home-area Giants, then struck a $360 million, nine-year deal to remain with the Yankees.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Dior transforms Mumbai's Gateway of India into fashion ramp
2
911 recordings show terror at Nashville school during attack
3
Maryland voters to decide abortion constitutional amendment
4
Belarus detains Russian dad convicted in antiwar art case
5
Gov't to start looking for bias in small business lending
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top