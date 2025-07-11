Breaking: High price for a new jail could lead Miami County to ask voters for sales tax increase

Aaron Judge moves into to second in MLB jersey sales, behind Shohei Ohtani

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees moved into second in jersey sales behind Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani swings during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani swings during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
Nation & World
3 hours ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge has moved into second behind the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani in Major League Baseball jersey sales heading into the All-Star break.

Judge rose from fifth to second, Major League Baseball said Friday. He was followed by the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

Judge and Ohtani also were the top vote-getters in the first round of fan balloting for starters in Tuesday's All-Star Game, gaining the first two-roster spots.

San Francisco's Rafael Devers, Boston's Jarren Duran, San Francisco's Jung Hoo Lee, the Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong and Detroit's Tarik Skubal entered the top 20 for the first time.

Four Dodgers and three Mets were among the top 20.

The Mets' Francisco Lindor was fifth, followed by teammate Juan Soto. San Francisco's Devers was seventh, followed by Houston's Jose Altuve, San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. and Philadelphia's Bryce Harper.

Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. was 11th, followed by Duran, Arizona's Corbin Carroll, Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz, the Mets' Pete Alonso, Lee, Crow-Armstrong, Skubal and the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw.

MLB's list included sales on Fanatics' sites, including MLBShop.com, since opening day.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) swings during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Timeline raises questions over how Texas officials handled warnings...
2
Appeals court throws out plea deal for alleged mastermind of Sept. 11...
3
Elon Musk's X platform investigated in France for alleged data...
4
Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz beats Taylor Fritz to return...
5
Justin Bieber releases 'Swag,' his long-awaited seventh album: Hear the...