Aaron Rodgers not present as Packers open mandatory minicamp

While Rodgers wasn't at at Tuesday's practice , the Packers did have their top five receivers all present. Those receivers, a group headed by All-Pro selection Davante Adams, had sat out the OTA sessions.

The Packers are seeking to take the next step after losing in the NFC championship game each of the last two seasons, but the uncertainty surrounding Rodgers' future has dominated offseason discussions.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have both said they want Rodgers back. Gutekunst has said he won’t trade Rodgers, who has three years left on his contract.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy noted in a monthly column posted Saturday on the team’s website that the issue has divided the team’s fan base. Also in the column, Murphy replied to a letter critical of Gutekunst by expressing support for the general manager.

“We remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond,” Murphy said as he reiterated comments he’d made in a column a month earlier. “We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.”

