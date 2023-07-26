X

Aaron Rodgers takes a pay cut and signs a 2-year, $75 million deal with the Jets, AP source says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr., Associated Press
38 minutes ago
A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut and signed a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut and signed a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York — and reiterating his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the contract. NFL Network first reported the sides had agreed to a new deal after Rodgers confirmed earlier in the day he had agreed to a reworked contract.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Northwestern interim coach fends for himself as Wildcats players skip...
2
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer-songwriter, dies...
3
Russian fighter jet strikes another American drone over Syria in the...
4
Michael Jackson's employees were not legally obligated to prevent sex...
5
Q&A: John Wilson exploits what other filmmakers try to hide in final...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top