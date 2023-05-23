Aaron Rodgers strains calf during warmups, sits out first Jets practice open to media

“It's been a dream month so far,” he said.

New York acquired Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder in this year's draft from Green Bay on April 26. In exchange, the Packers got the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of New York’s plays this season.

The four-time NFL MVP spent his first 18 seasons in Green Bay.

NOTES: All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams isn’t participating in voluntary workouts while he awaits a contract extension. Coach Robert Saleh isn’t concerned it could turn into a lingering issue. “That thing will get done,” the coach said. ... RB Breece Hall and OT Mekhi Becton, both returning from knee injuries last year, aren’t practicing yet. OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (torn triceps) is practicing. ... Becton told Newsday he blamed the coaching staff for his season-ending knee injury last summer because they insisted he play right tackle instead of left — and that put extra pressure on his already surgically repaired right knee. Saleh took the high road, saying he didn’t want to get into finger pointing.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

