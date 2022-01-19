AARP to honor Lily Tomlin with Movies for Grownups Award

The 82-year-old actor, comedian and star of “Grace and Frankie” and “9 to 5” will receive the honor at the AARP's annual Best Movies and TV for Grownups ceremony, the group announced Wednesday. The 20th anniversary virtual event, hosted by Alan Cumming, will be telecast on “Great Performances” on PBS on March 18 .

“We are thrilled to honor Lily Tomlin, a trailblazer whose six-decade career as an actress, comedian, writer and advocate continues to break through boundaries today,” AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said in a statement. “In her current role on ‘Grace and Frankie,’ in which she portrays issues of aging with respect, originality and hilarity, she continues to dismantle outdated stereotypes.”