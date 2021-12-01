dayton-daily-news logo
X

ABC's Stephanopoulos interviews Baldwin about set shooting

This image released by ABC News shows actor-producer Alec Baldwin, left, during an interview with “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos. The hour-long interview about the fatal shooting on the set of Baldwin's film “Rust,” will air Thursday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. (Jeffrey Neira/ABC News via AP)
Caption
This image released by ABC News shows actor-producer Alec Baldwin, left, during an interview with “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos. The hour-long interview about the fatal shooting on the set of Baldwin's film “Rust,” will air Thursday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. (Jeffrey Neira/ABC News via AP)

Credit: Jeffrey Neira

Credit: Jeffrey Neira

Nation & World
Updated 12 minutes ago
Alec Baldwin will talk about the deadly shooting in October on the set of the movie “Rust” in an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC will air an hourlong special Thursday featuring George Stephanopoulos' interview with Alec Baldwin about the fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust."

Baldwin fired a prop gun that had live ammunition on the set in New Mexico on Oct. 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

It will be the first time Baldwin has spoken in depth on screen about the shooting. The interview will air on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday and stream on Hulu later that evening.

ABC said a two-hour special “20/20” next week will examine the investigation into the shooting in more depth.

Caption
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in New York. A new lawsuit alleges that Baldwin recklessly fired a gun when it wasn’t called for in the script when he shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust.” The lawsuit filed Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, is the second to stem from the shooting. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in New York. A new lawsuit alleges that Baldwin recklessly fired a gun when it wasn’t called for in the script when he shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust.” The lawsuit filed Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, is the second to stem from the shooting. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Caption
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in New York. A new lawsuit alleges that Baldwin recklessly fired a gun when it wasn’t called for in the script when he shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust.” The lawsuit filed Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, is the second to stem from the shooting. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

In Other News
1
Vaccine champions Spain, Portugal focus on the reluctant few
2
Live updates: Slovakia may give cash to some who get vaccine
3
5th juror seated for Potter trial in Daunte Wright's death
4
US manufacturing activity grows in November
5
GOP's Baker won't seek 3rd term as Massachusetts governor
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top