ABC's Terry Moran is suspended following his social media post calling Trump and Miller haters

The New York-based network said Moran was suspended pending further evaluation.

Moran, who interviewed President Donald Trump a few weeks ago, said in his post on X at 12:06 a.m. on Sunday that the president was a world-class hater, too. But he wrote that for the president, his hatred is a means to an end, "and that end is his own glorification."

For Miller, Moran's post said, “his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

Vance, on X, said that Moran's post was “dripping with hatred.” The vice president wrote: “Remember that every time you watch ABC's coverage of the Trump administration.”

Miller, on X, said Moran's “full public meltdown” exposed the corporate press. “For decades, the privileged anchor and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist's pose. Terry pulled off his mask.”