Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns

“I cannot deny there were problems with our security,” Onizuka said. “Whether it was a setup, emergency response, or ability of individuals, we still have to find out. Overall, there was a problem and we will review it from every perspective.”

Abe’s assassination ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary election shocked the nation and raised questions over whether security for the former prime minister was adequate.

Some observers who watched videos of the attack noted a lack of attention in the open space behind Abe as he spoke.

A former Kyoto prefectural police investigator, Fumikazu Higuchi, said the footage suggested security was sparse at the event and insufficient for a former prime minister.

“It is necessary to investigate why security allowed Yamagami to freely move and go behind Mr. Abe,” Higuchi told a Nippon TV talk show.

Experts also said Abe was more vulnerable standing on the ground level, instead of atop a campaign vehicle, which is usually the case but was reportedly unavailable due to his hastily arranged visit to Nara.

“Looks like police were mainly focusing on frontward, while paying little attention to what's behind Mr. Abe, and nobody stopped the suspect approaching him,” said Mitsuru Fukuda, a crisis management professor at Nihon University. “Clearly there were problems."

Fukuda said that election campaigns provide a chance for voters and politicians to interact because “political terrorism” was extremely rare in postwar Japan. But Abe's assassination could prompt stricter security at crowded events like campaigns, sports games and others.

During a parliamentary debate in 2015, Abe resisted suggestions by an opposition lawmaker to beef up his security, insisting that "Japan is a safe country.”

In videos circulating on social media, the 41-year-old Yamagami can be seen standing only a few meters (yards) behind Abe across a busy street, and continuously glancing around.

A few minutes after Abe stood at the podium and started his speech — as a local party candidate and their supporters stood and waved to the crowd — Yamagami can be seen taking his gun out of a bag, walking toward Abe and firing the first shot, which released a cloud of smoke, but the projectile apparently missed Abe.

As Abe turned to see where the noise came from, a second shot went off. That bullet apparently hit Abe's left arm, missing a bulletproof briefcase raised by a security guard who stood behind him.

Abe fell to the ground, with his left arm tucked in as if to cover his chest. Campaign organizers shouted through loudspeakers asking for medical experts to provide first-aid to Abe. His heart and breathing had stopped by the time he was airlifted to a hospital, where he later pronounced dead.

Police on Saturday said autopsy results showed that a bullet that entered Abe’s upper left arm damaged arteries beneath both collar bones, causing fatal massive bleeding.

According to the Asahi newspaper, Yamagami was a contract worker at a warehouse in Kyoto, operating a forklift. He was described as a quiet person who did not mingle with colleagues. A next-door neighbor at his apartment told Asahi he never met Yamagami, though he recalled hearing noises like a saw being used several times late at night over the past month.

Japan is particularly known for its strict gun laws. With a population of 125 million, it had only 10 gun-related criminal cases last year, eight of then gang-related.

Even though he was out of office, Abe was still highly influential in the governing Liberal Democratic Party and headed its largest faction. But his ultra-nationalist views made him a divisive figure to many.

Abe stepped down two years ago blaming a recurrence of the ulcerative colitis he’d had since he was a teenager. He said he regretted leave many of his goals unfinished, especially his failure to resolve the issue of Japanese abducted years ago by North Korea, a territorial dispute with Russia, and a revision of Japan’s war-renouncing constitution.

That ultra-nationalism riled the Koreas and China, and his push to create what he saw as a more normal defense posture angered many Japanese liberals. Abe failed to achieve his cherished goal of formally rewriting the U.S.-drafted pacifist constitution because of poor public support.

Loyalists said his legacy was a stronger U.S.-Japan relationship that was meant to bolster Japan’s defense capability. Abe divided the public by forcing his defense goals and other contentious issues through parliament.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who early on had a frosty relationship with Abe, sent a condolence message to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday, a day after most other world leaders issued their statements.

Xi credited Abe with making efforts to improve China-Japan relations and said he and Abe had reached an important understanding on building better ties, according to a statement posted on China’s Foreign Ministry website. He also told Kishida he is willing to work with him to continue to develop neighborly and cooperative relations.

Abe was groomed to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi. His political rhetoric often focused on making Japan a “normal” and “beautiful” nation with a stronger military through security alliance with the United States and bigger role in international affairs.

He became Japan’s youngest prime minister in 2006, at age 52, but his overly nationalistic first stint abruptly ended a year later, also because of his health, prompting six years of annual leadership change.

He returned to office in 2012, vowing to revitalize the nation and getting its economy out of its deflationary doldrums with his “Abenomics” formula, which combines fiscal stimulus, monetary easing and structural reforms. He won six national elections and built a rock-solid grip on power.

Combined Shape Caption A photo of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is displayed on a makeshift memorial near the scene where Abe was fatally shot while delivering his speech to support a Liberal Democratic Party's candidate on Friday, in Nara, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Yosuke Mizuno/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Yosuke Mizuno Credit: Yosuke Mizuno Combined Shape Caption A photo of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is displayed on a makeshift memorial near the scene where Abe was fatally shot while delivering his speech to support a Liberal Democratic Party's candidate on Friday, in Nara, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Yosuke Mizuno/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Yosuke Mizuno Credit: Yosuke Mizuno

Combined Shape Caption People offer prayers at a makeshift memorial near the scene where the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during a Friday's election campaign in Nara, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 105146+0900 Credit: 105146+0900 Combined Shape Caption People offer prayers at a makeshift memorial near the scene where the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during a Friday's election campaign in Nara, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 105146+0900 Credit: 105146+0900

Combined Shape Caption Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, leader of ruling Liberal Democratic Party, speakds during his party's campaign for the parliamentary election slated for July 10, in Fujiyoshida, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 173441+0900 Credit: 173441+0900 Combined Shape Caption Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, leader of ruling Liberal Democratic Party, speakds during his party's campaign for the parliamentary election slated for July 10, in Fujiyoshida, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 173441+0900 Credit: 173441+0900

Combined Shape Caption People offer prayers at a makeshift memorial near the scene where the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during an election campaign in Nara, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 105146+0900 Credit: 105146+0900 Combined Shape Caption People offer prayers at a makeshift memorial near the scene where the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during an election campaign in Nara, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 105146+0900 Credit: 105146+0900

Combined Shape Caption Nara prefectural police chief Tomoaki Onizuka bows at the start of a press conference in Nara, western Japan, Saturday, July 9, 2022. A top prefectural police in western Japan on Saturday acknowledged possible problems in their security that failed to prevent former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination the day before, as the shocking scene of the attack repeatedly shown on television and social media has raised questions why the attacker could go so close to him. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption Nara prefectural police chief Tomoaki Onizuka bows at the start of a press conference in Nara, western Japan, Saturday, July 9, 2022. A top prefectural police in western Japan on Saturday acknowledged possible problems in their security that failed to prevent former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination the day before, as the shocking scene of the attack repeatedly shown on television and social media has raised questions why the attacker could go so close to him. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Nara prefectural police chief Tomoaki Onizuka reacts during a press conference in Nara, western Japan, Saturday, July 9, 2022. A top prefectural police in western Japan on Saturday acknowledged possible problems in their security that failed to prevent former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination the day before, as the shocking scene of the attack repeatedly shown on television and social media has raised questions why the attacker could go so close to him. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption Nara prefectural police chief Tomoaki Onizuka reacts during a press conference in Nara, western Japan, Saturday, July 9, 2022. A top prefectural police in western Japan on Saturday acknowledged possible problems in their security that failed to prevent former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination the day before, as the shocking scene of the attack repeatedly shown on television and social media has raised questions why the attacker could go so close to him. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption People wait in a line to offer flowers at a makeshift memorial near the scene where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during an election campaign in Nara, Saturday, July 9, 2022.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption People wait in a line to offer flowers at a makeshift memorial near the scene where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during an election campaign in Nara, Saturday, July 9, 2022.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption A worker brings a condolence flower to the residence of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Tokyo. The body of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday after he was fatally shot during a campaign speech in western Japan a day earlier.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption A worker brings a condolence flower to the residence of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Tokyo. The body of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday after he was fatally shot during a campaign speech in western Japan a day earlier.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption A man with a condolence flower prays toward the residence of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Tokyo. The body of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday after he was fatally shot during a campaign speech in western Japan a day earlier.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption A man with a condolence flower prays toward the residence of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Tokyo. The body of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday after he was fatally shot during a campaign speech in western Japan a day earlier.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption People pray at a makeshift memorial at the scene where the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during an election campaign in Nara, Friday, July 8, 2022. Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 213646+0900 Credit: 213646+0900 Combined Shape Caption People pray at a makeshift memorial at the scene where the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during an election campaign in Nara, Friday, July 8, 2022. Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 213646+0900 Credit: 213646+0900

Combined Shape Caption People pray at a makeshift memorial at the scene where the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during an election campaign in Nara, Friday, July 8, 2022. Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption People pray at a makeshift memorial at the scene where the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during an election campaign in Nara, Friday, July 8, 2022. Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Pedestrians try to take snap shots as the media wait for the vehicle carrying the body of the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to arrive at his home in Tokyo, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Abe was shot Friday while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during an election campaign in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae Combined Shape Caption Pedestrians try to take snap shots as the media wait for the vehicle carrying the body of the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to arrive at his home in Tokyo, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Abe was shot Friday while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during an election campaign in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Combined Shape Caption The vehicle which is believed to carry the body of the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his home in Tokyo, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Abe was shot Friday while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during an election campaign in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae Combined Shape Caption The vehicle which is believed to carry the body of the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his home in Tokyo, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Abe was shot Friday while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during an election campaign in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Combined Shape Caption The vehicle which is believed to carry the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his home in Tokyo, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Abe was shot Friday while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during an election campaign in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae Combined Shape Caption The vehicle which is believed to carry the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his home in Tokyo, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Abe was shot Friday while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during an election campaign in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Combined Shape Caption Police officers stand guard in front of the residence of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Tokyo. The body of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday after he was fatally shot during a campaign speech in western Japan a day earlier.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Combined Shape Caption Police officers stand guard in front of the residence of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Tokyo. The body of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday after he was fatally shot during a campaign speech in western Japan a day earlier.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption Police officers stand guard in front of the residence of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Tokyo. The body of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday after he was fatally shot during a campaign speech in western Japan a day earlier.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Combined Shape Caption Police officers stand guard in front of the residence of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Tokyo. The body of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday after he was fatally shot during a campaign speech in western Japan a day earlier.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption A car which is believed to carry the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, arrives at his home Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech Friday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Combined Shape Caption A car which is believed to carry the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, arrives at his home Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Tokyo. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech Friday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption Akie Abe, rear, wife of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sits in a hearse which is believed to carry the body of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as the car leaves a hospital in Kashihara, Nara prefecture, western Japan Saturday, July 9, 2022. Former Prime Minister Abe, 67, was shot from behind in Nara in western Japan while giving a campaign speech. He was airlifted to a hospital and later pronounced dead. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption Akie Abe, rear, wife of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sits in a hearse which is believed to carry the body of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as the car leaves a hospital in Kashihara, Nara prefecture, western Japan Saturday, July 9, 2022. Former Prime Minister Abe, 67, was shot from behind in Nara in western Japan while giving a campaign speech. He was airlifted to a hospital and later pronounced dead. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited