Abortion rights protests planned across Poland after death of pregnant woman

However, women’s rights advocates warn that doctors are putting women’s lives at risk as they prioritize saving fetuses over women, either for ideological reasons or fearing legal consequences for themselves.

Several woman have now died after the constitutional court ruled in 2020 that women could no longer terminate pregnancies in cases of severe fetal deformities. There have since been cases of threatened pregnancies, but the doctors waited until the fetus no longer had a heartbeat rather than perform an abortion.

Critics of the current laws also argue that another problem is doctors refusing to perform abortions on grounds of their moral conscience.

The liberal Gazeta Wyborcza daily wrote Wednesday that the so-called conscience clause was being used not only by individual doctors, but even by entire health care facilities, including the one where Lalik died.

“The institution of the conscience clause, since it leads to death, must be abolished,” the paper argued.

Conservative politicians and anti-abortion groups accuse the women’s rights advocates of exploiting cases like Lalik’s for political gain.

A left-wing lawmaker called for parliament to stand and observe a moment of silence Tuesday in honor of the deceased woman. Lawmakers belonging to the right-wing ruling party did not stand.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP