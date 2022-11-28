BreakingNews
Dayton’s budget expects economic slowdown, possible recession in 2023
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Aboubakar saves Cameroon in 3-3 tie with Serbia at World Cup

Nation & World
By JEROME PUGMIRE, Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Substitute Vincent Aboubakar scored one goal and created another as Cameroon rallied from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Serbia at the World Cup

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Substitute Vincent Aboubakar scored one goal and created another as Cameroon rallied from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Serbia at the World Cup on Monday.

He lobbed goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the 64th minute and then set up striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting two minutes later.

The thrilling draw was the first game at the World Cup in Qatar in which both teams gave up a lead.

But the result suited neither side.

They have one point and either Brazil or Switzerland can qualify with a win when they meet later Monday.

Cameroon led through central defender Jean-Charles Castelletto's 29th minute tap-in but also conceded twice in quick succession.

Strahinja Pavlovic headed home in the first minute of first-half stoppage time and, two minutes later, midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic struck from 20 meters.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic made it 3-1 in the 53rd at Al Janoub Stadium.

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song dropped goalkeeper Andre Onana for the match. It was not immediately clear why Onana was left out amid reports it was for disciplinary reasons.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Frank Augstein

Credit: Frank Augstein

Credit: Frank Augstein

Credit: Frank Augstein

Credit: Frank Augstein

Credit: Frank Augstein

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Frank Augstein

Credit: Frank Augstein

In Other News
1
Crews rescue 2 from plane caught in power lines in Maryland
2
Messi gets in trouble with Mexican boxer Canelo at World Cup
3
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
4
China eases COVID rules after protests, keeps wider strategy
5
Democrats kept the Senate this year, but 2024 may be harder
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top