About 20 migrants are reported missing after their boat capsized off Italy

The seven survivors were “in critical condition and many have lost their relatives," Chiara Cardoletti, the UNHCR representative to Italy, said on X.

Survivors said 28 people had left Libya on Sept. 1, the coast guard said in a statement. Twenty-one of them, including three children, "fell into the sea due to adverse weather conditions,” it added. The children were missing.

Naval units and a coast guard aircraft were searching.

The central Mediterranean is one of the world’s deadliest migration routes. According to the U.N. migration agency, more than 2,500 migrants died or went missing attempting the crossing last year, and 1,047 this year.

