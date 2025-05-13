About 3 in 10 US adults follow women's sports, a new AP-NORC poll finds

About 3 in 10 U.S. adults follow women's professional or college sports "extremely," "very" or "somewhat" closely, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That's lower than the share who follow men's sports by the same measurements — about half — but it also shows that Sells is far from alone.

As interest and investment in women's sports have picked up in recent years, so have the entry points for fans. The meteoric rise of Caitlin Clark, the University of Iowa phenom-turned-WNBA star, helped bring wider attention to women's basketball, and increased streaming availability, international success and name, image and likeness deals have elevated the value and viewership of women's sports.

“Growing up, I feel like the only sports I was able to really see on TV were men’s — which is fine, I like men’s sports,” Sells said. “But I enjoy watching women’s sports more. ... I think the more that you see it on TV, the more you’re going to have younger people interested in it.”

The poll found that women's sports fans — those who follow women's sports at least “somewhat” closely — are different from men's sports fans. Fans of women’s sports, while not a majority-female group, are more gender balanced than men’s sports fans. Those who follow women's pro sports also are more casual in their fandom than men's pro sports fans, tending to say they attend or watch games occasionally rather than frequently. People who follow men's sports, by contrast, are more likely to identify attachments to teams as opposed to players.

The survey was conducted just before the start of the 2025 WNBA season, an expansion year for the league. Coming off a season in which attendance records were set (and reset ), the league will debut a new franchise — the Golden State Valkyries — and up the number of regular season games from 40 to 44.

In 2026, two additional teams will join the league, including one in Portland, Oregon. Sells, who's been in the city for about a decade, said she is prepared to get season tickets.

Different fan bases

Men’s sports at both the collegiate and professional levels remain more popular than women’s sports, the poll found. About one-third of U.S. adults said they watch, listen to or read about men’s collegiate sports at least “somewhat” closely, and more than 4 in 10 say they follow men’s pro sports. By contrast, about 2 in 10 say they follow women's collegiate sports at least “somewhat” closely, and a similar share say they follow women’s pro sports.

A greater share of men than women say they follow professional or collegiate sports overall, but the gender balance was more even among women's sports fans. Around half of fans of women’s sports are male, the survey found, compared with about two-thirds of fans of men’s sports.

This could be in part due to the overlap between the fandoms: About 90% of U.S. adults who follow women’s sports at least “somewhat” closely also say the same about men’s sports, though about half of people who follow men’s sports said they also followed women’s sports.

As women’s sports increase in popularity and accessibility, a relatively large share are casual fans. While close to 9 in 10 of both men’s and women’s pro sports fans say they frequently or occasionally watch, listen to or read about their respective professional sports, a higher percentage of women’s sports fans say they are only occasional consumers.

That includes people like Matthew Behr, 58, a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers in his home state of Wisconsin. He doesn’t watch a lot of basketball, he said, but when the sport crosses into news coverage, he will read up on it.

That's how he started following Clark, whose final seasons at Iowa were credited with bringing new viewers to the sport and who now plays for the Indiana Fever.

“I was seeing it on MSNBC,” he said. “I don’t watch a lot of basketball. It’s not a men’s and women’s thing. If she was playing in a women’s football league, I’d probably watch that.”

Attending games

Men’s sports — with larger leagues, bigger TV deals and a more expansive media ecosystem — have a more fervent audience. About two-thirds of men’s sports fans said they “frequently” or “occasionally” attend a professional sporting event in person, compared with roughly half of women’s sports fans.

One possible reason women’s sports fans aren’t showing up at sporting events is they’re less likely to be attached to a specific team. Only about one-third of women’s sports fans said the teams they support or follow are “extremely” or “very” important to why they follow the sport. For men’s fans, the figure was around 50%.

However, nearly identical shares of men’s and women’s sports fans said that certain athletes they support were at least “very” important to why they follow women’s sports.

Bernard Seltzer, a high school administrator and math and science teacher in Tampa, Florida, considers himself a general sports fan and said he enjoys watching the most skillful athletes, regardless of their gender. Even at the high school level, he is impressed by the finesse he sees female athletes demonstrate.

“Sometimes it’s more impressive than watching masculine people banging their heads against the wall,” he said.

The AP-NORC poll of 1,260 adults was conducted April 17-21, using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for adults overall is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.