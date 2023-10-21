Abreu, Baker, García ejected from ALCS Game 5 as benches clear

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu and manager Dusty Baker were ejected from Game 5 of the AL Championship series after the reliever hit the Texas Rangers' Adolis García with a pitch in the eighth inning Friday, triggering benches to clear two innings after the slugger's go-ahead home run.

García also was ejected by the umpires.

García was irate after being hit on his upper left arm by a 98.9 mph fastball and immediately turned and got into the face of catcher Martín Maldonado. García waved his finger in Maldonado's face while the slugger was behind pushed back by plate umpire Marvin Hudson.

Both benches and bullpens cleared, with players from both sides surrounding each other at home plate.

Once things settled down, umpires ejected Abreu and García. Baker threw his cap in reaction to his pitcher's ejection and remained in the dugout for an extended argument before heading to the clubhouse.

The Rangers led 4-2 after García's three-run homer in the sixth inning. He took a few short steps out of the batter's box and watched the ball land in the seats before empathically spiking the bat.

On July 26 in Houston, Yordan Alvarez got hit by a pitch right after Alex Bregman homered in the first inning of that series finale, and Texas' Marcus Semien took a retaliatory plunk in the third.

Semien hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fourth, and exchanged words with Maldonado. An inning later, Semien scored on a grand slam by García, who was face-to-face with the catcher when the benches cleared, though no punches were thrown.

