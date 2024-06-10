Academy Museum Gala picks starry honorees for its fall fundraiser

The newly announced host committee is also a who's who of Hollywood, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Dwayne Johnson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Ke Huy Quan, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, Denis Villeneuve, "Wicked" co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and the internet's latest boyfriends: Josh O'Connor and Nicholas Galitzine.

"The Academy Museum Gala celebrates the power, global impact, and indelible importance of cinema," said Amy Homma, the museum's incoming director and president, in a statement. Homma added that the honorees' "groundbreaking achievements, filmmaking influence, and demonstrated versatility will continue to inspire generations of artists and filmmakers."

Mescal will be recognized with the Vantage Award, for emerging artists, Moreno is getting the Icon Award for the significant global impact of her career and Tarantino will be given the Luminary Award for expanding the “creative possibilities of cinema.”

The event, set for Oct. 19 in Los Angeles, functions as a fundraiser for the museum, including its exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming.