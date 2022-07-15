dayton-daily-news logo
Academy Museum to honor Julia Roberts at 2nd annual gala

FILE - Julia Roberts appears at the premiere of the film "Armageddon Time" at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2022. Roberts will be the recipient of the Icon Award at the Second Annual Academy Museum gala. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

By LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
10 minutes ago
Julia Roberts will be honored by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at its second annual gala in October

Julia Roberts is being honored by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at its second annual gala in October, the organization said Friday. The Oscar-winner will be presented with the Icon Award in recognition of the significant global cultural impact of her career.

“Over the course of her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles,” said Jacqueline Stewart, the newly instated Director and President of the Academy Museum, in a statement. “We are thrilled to be honoring her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts.”

Roberts won an Oscar in 2000 for her leading role in “Erin Brockovich."

Director Steve McQueen, actor Tilda Swinton and “Parasite” producer Miky Lee are also receiving awards at the gala on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles.

The gala serves as a fundraiser for the museum’s programming and educational initiatives. Last year’s inaugural event raised over $11 million. The museum also unveiled a starry Gala Host Committee which includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Duvall, Regina Hall, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ariana DeBose and many more.

