Accidental shooting leads police to home with over 70 cats

Cain said that ammonia levels tested in the house were much higher than what is considered safe. A health officer was contacted, and “it was determined the residence was uninhabitable and was condemned immediately," Cain said.

He said the cats' health will be determined before any criminal charges would be brought forward. He said the man would face a charge related to the rifle discharge.

Based on preliminary exams of the cats, “they are in pretty good shape," Lisa Dennison, executive director of the SPCA in Stratham, said on Friday. “Some were thinner, some were chunkier ... you can imagine with 72 cats fighting over food, there'll be winners and losers, just in terms of individuality and competing."

She said the cats, who range in age from kittens to adults, are scared but friendly.

Dennison said the organization just cut the ribbon on a campus expansion last Saturday, and a week later, “we are using every single inch of that new space to quarantine and isolate this very large volume of cats."

She directed adoption inquiries to the organization's website.