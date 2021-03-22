Acclaimed Egyptian feminist Nawal Saadawi dies at age 89

She was detained and jailed for two months in 1981 as part of a wide political crackdown waged by then-President Anwar Sadat. While in jail, Saadawi wrote down her experience in a book entitled: Memoirs from the Women’s Prison, using a roll of toilet paper and a cosmetic pencil.

Saadawi was the founder and head of the Arab Women’s Solidarity Association and co-founder of the Arab Association for Human Rights.

In 2005, She was awarded the Inana International Prize in Belgium, a year after she received the North-South prize from the Council of Europe. In 2020, Time Magazine named her on their 100 Women of the Year list.

Because of her views, Saadawi faced several legal challenges, including accusations of apostasy from Islamists.

Saadawi was married three times, and is survived by a daughter and a son.