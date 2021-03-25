Acclaimed French director Bertrand Tavernier dies at age 79

Tavernier's wife and children said he Thursday that he died in Sainte-Maxime, located in France's southerly Var region. Along with his family, the Lyon-born director left behind a legacy of 30 films that included performances by stars of French cinema such as Romy Schneider, Isabelle Huppert and Dirk Bogarde.

Tributes for Tavernier and his work came from far and wide. Former French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said Tavernier's films "will remain masterpieces of French cinema.”