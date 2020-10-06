ACLU aids appeal of two Montana men accused of stolen valor

Pinski also mandated that every year during the three-year suspended sentences both men received, they must stand at the Montana Veterans Memorial for eight hours on each Memorial and Veterans Day wearing a sign that reads, “I am a liar. I am not a veteran. I stole valor. I have dishonored all veterans.”

The ACLU argued that those aspects of Pinski’s rulings were not reasonably helpful in rehabilitating the men and were meant to publicly shame and dehumanize them.

Neither of the men was officially charged with stolen valor.

“To be sure, Morris and Nelson lied and tried to cheat,” the ACLU's brief said. “But our constitution does not condone judicially sanctioned punishments that strip them of their human dignity, even if their behavior was potentially offensive.”

Morris had claimed in 2016 he did seven combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, had PTSD and had his hip replaced after he was wounded by an IED. Nelson successfully enrolled himself into the Veterans Treatment Court before officials determined he had not actually served in the military.