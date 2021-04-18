ACM Awards to feature (most of) country music's top stars

Some performers will join forces onstage: Underwood will sing with gospel legend CeCe Winans; Maren Morris will perform with her hubby Ryan Hurd; Dierks Bentley will sing U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love)” with husband and wife duo The War and Treaty; and Miranda Lambert and pop-rock singer Elle King are set to kick off the show with their new duet “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

Other performers include Blake Shelton, Alan Jackson, Dan + Shay, Lady A, Brothers Osborne and Ashley McBryde. The foursome Little Big Town will also perform though band member Phillip Sweet won't participate since he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton are hosting for the first time, and they will also sing onstage.

Stapleton and Morris are the top nominees with six each. Stapleton's nominations include album, song and male artist of the year. Morris' nominations include single and female artist of the year. She also landed a group of the year nod as a member of the Highwomen, the supergroup also featuring Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby.

Some of the ACM winners were pre-announced, including Gabby Barrett (new female artist), Jimmie Allen (new male artist) and Kane Brown (video of the year). Carly Pearce and Lee Brice's platinum hit “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” co-written by Combs, won music event of the year.

In this Aug. 3, 2020 photo, Mickey Guyton is photographed during a remote portrait session in Los Angeles on Aug. 3, 2020, left, and Keith Urban appears at the 13th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn. on August 21, 2019. Guyton and Urban will host the Academy of Country Music Awards in April. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Carrie Underwood appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and CeCe Winans performs during the Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Oct. 15, 2019. Underwood will sing with gospel legend CeCe Winans on Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited