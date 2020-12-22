Acting defense chief visits Afghanistan during troop pullout

Under the so-called Doha agreement signed in February by the United States and the Taliban, the Trump administration agreed to a phased withdrawal of U.S. troops, going down to zero troops by May 2021 if the agreement’s conditions are upheld. One condition is a reduction in violence by the Taliban, leading to a nationwide ceasefire. The Taliban also agreed to begin peace negotiations with the Afghan government, which are in an early stage.

The acting Pentagon chief last month announced the latest revision to President Donald Trump's plan to reduce U.S. forces in Afghanistan, saying the number will drop to 2,500 by Jan. 15, just days before Joe Biden is sworn in as Trump’s successor. There are now about 4,000 U.S. troops in the country, and military leaders say they will reach the 2,500 target on time.