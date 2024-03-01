Activists build treehouses to protest Tesla's plans to expand its plant near Berlin

Police have decided that the demonstration can continue until at least March 15 and are keeping an eye on what is going on, but see no need to break up the protest camp, German news agency dpa reported Friday.

Tesla opened the factory in Gruenheide, just outside Berlin, in March 2022 — launching a challenge to German automakers on their home turf.

The company now wants to expand the facility to add a freight depot, warehouses and a company kindergarten. Those plans would entail felling more than 100 hectares (247 acres) of forest.

That has drawn opposition from environmentalists and some other local groups, who also worry about possible effects on the area's water supply. In a nonbinding vote in mid-February, residents of the Gruenheide municipality rejected Tesla's plans, which still need approval by local authorities.

About 12,500 people work at the plant.