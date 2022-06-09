Activists decry French retailer over Amazon deforestation

Several leading Indigenous representatives are in Paris and Brussels this month to denounce international threats to their territories and attract public attention to cattle farming practices in the Amazon.

Climate groups and Indigenous activists filed a lawsuit last year against France's Casino Group, which has supermarkets around the world, accusing it of violating human rights and environmental rules. The company has said it "fights actively against deforestation linked to cattle raising in Brazil and Colombia." A hearing is scheduled Thursday to set a date for a trial.