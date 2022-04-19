Actor Ezra Miller arrested again on Hawaii's Big Island

Miller was aggravated by a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow,” Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said.

Miller is also scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in a separate traffic case. Police were called to a dispute in downtown Hilo last month where Miller was uncooperative, refused to leave the area and obstructed a sidewalk, Quiocho said.

Miller’s Hawaii attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on the latest arrest. Another lawyer and a Miller representative also didn’t immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

Big Island attorney Francis Alcain had requested Tuesday’s court hearing, previously scheduled for next week, be moved up. Alcain said in a court filing his client “has various time sensitive work obligations in California and/or New York,” and needs an earlier hearing “to resolve this matter.”

The day after Miller was released on $500 bail for the karaoke bar arrest, a Big Island couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order, claiming the actor burst into their bedroom and threatened them. A judge dismissed the case last week after an attorney for the couple requested it.

William Dean, an attorney for the couple, declined to say why his clients no longer wanted to pursue a restraining order against Miller.

Miller also has a key role in the third installment of the Harry Potter spinoff “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that the injured woman refused treatment for a cut.

Combined Shape Caption This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows actor Ezra Miller. Miller known for playing the Flash in "Justice League" films was arrested on an assault charge. Police say Miller became irate after being asked to leave a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the head. It's Miller's second arrest on the Big Island in recent weeks. (Hawaii Police Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows actor Ezra Miller. Miller known for playing the Flash in "Justice League" films was arrested on an assault charge. Police say Miller became irate after being asked to leave a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the head. It's Miller's second arrest on the Big Island in recent weeks. (Hawaii Police Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Nov. 5, 2018, in New York. The actor known for playing "The Flash" in "Justice League" films was arrested at a Hawaii karaoke bar and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, April19, 2022, on charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and obstructing a highway. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Nov. 5, 2018, in New York. The actor known for playing "The Flash" in "Justice League" films was arrested at a Hawaii karaoke bar and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, April19, 2022, on charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and obstructing a highway. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Actor Ezra Miller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," at a central London cinema, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The actor known for playing "The Flash" in "Justice League" films was arrested at a Hawaii karaoke bar and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, April19, 2022, on charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and obstructing a highway. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP,File) Credit: Grant Pollard Credit: Grant Pollard Combined Shape Caption FILE - Actor Ezra Miller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," at a central London cinema, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The actor known for playing "The Flash" in "Justice League" films was arrested at a Hawaii karaoke bar and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, April19, 2022, on charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and obstructing a highway. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP,File) Credit: Grant Pollard Credit: Grant Pollard