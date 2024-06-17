Actor Ian McKellen, 85, is in 'good spirits' and expected to recover from fall off stage in London

Veteran actor Ian McKellen is expected to make a full recovery after toppling off a London stage Monday during a fight scene in a play and being hospitalized

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 19 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Actor Ian McKellen is expected to make a full recovery after he toppled off a London stage during a fight scene and was hospitalized, producers said.

McKellen, 85, was in “good spirits” after doctors said a scan showed he was expected to fully recover from the fall on Monday night, a spokesperson for the production at the Noel Coward Theatre said.

Tuesday's performance was canceled but McKellen was expected to be back onstage Wednesday, producers said.

The stage and screen veteran, who played Gandalf in the "Lord of the Rings" films, cried out in pain after the fall, according to a BBC journalist at the theater.

McKellen was playing the roguish John Falstaff in “Player Kings,” an adaptation of William Shakespeare's two “Henry IV” history plays, directed by Robert Icke.

Theatergoers were startled when McKellen lost his footing and fell off the stage in a scene with Toheeb Jimoh's Prince Hal and Henry Percy, played by Samuel Edward-Cook.

“Sir Ian seemed to trip as he moved downstage to take a more active part in the scene,” audience member Paul Critchley told the PA news agency, saying it was a shock. “He picked up momentum as he moved downstage which resulted in him falling off the stage directly in front of the audience.”

Staff and two doctors in the audience helped the actor, the theater said in a statement.

The theater was evacuated and the performance was canceled.

McKellen played Magneto in the “X-Men” films and is one of Britain's most acclaimed Shakespearean actors, with roles including Richard III, Macbeth and King Lear.

He has won a Tony Award — for “Amadeus” — several Olivier Awards, and has been nominated for two Academy Awards, five Emmys and several BAFTA awards.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly gain after Wall St rallies to...
2
AI could help spread false and misleading information on Holocaust...
3
US renews warning it's obligated to defend the Philippines after its...
4
Former Thai PM Thaksin indicted on charge of royal defamation as court...
5
Before his summit with North Korea's Kim, Putin vows they'll beat...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top