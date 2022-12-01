Actor in 'Green Book' found dead on New York City street

A 35-year-old man was charged with concealment of a human corpse a day after the body was found. The investigation was continuing.

Vallelonga has more than a half-dozen acting credits since 1994, including an appearance on “The Sopranos,” according to the IMDB web site.

“Green Book” was based on a 1962 tour of the South by Black pianist Don Shirley and the elder Vallelonga, who was Shirley’s driver and bodyguard.

The elder Vallelonga later in life became known as an actor and portrayed mob boss Carmine Lupertazzi on “The Sopranos.”