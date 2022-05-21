Acuña's 1st game in Miami since knee injury, leads Braves

Collin McHugh got the final two outs of the sixth and Spencer Strider followed with a scoreless seventh. A.J. Minter got three outs around pinch-hit Garrett Cooper’s double in the eighth and Will Smith closed with a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Atlanta struck quickly against Trevor Rogers (2-5) in the first. Ozzie Albies hit a single that scored Acuña, and Ozuna followed with a two-run shot.

Swanson made it 4-0 when he led off the second with his fifth homer.

The Marlins narrowed the gap on Bryan De La Cruz’s RBI single in the bottom half before d'Arnaud connected off Rogers for a solo homer in the third.

Soler’s two-run shot off Morton in the sixth got the Marlins within 5-3.

Rogers lasted four innings. The left-hander allowed five runs, eight hits, walked two and struck out five. He remains winless in five career decisions against Atlanta.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Joey Wendle (right hamstring strain) is completing sprints and baseball activities. ... LHP Richard Bleier (undisclosed injury) threw pitches in a bullpen session.

UP NEXT

Atlanta RHP Kyle Wright (3-2, 2.79) will start the middle game of the series Saturday against Miami RHP Elieser Hernández (2-3, 6.15).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 20, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 20, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. wears camouflage socks on MLB Armed Force Day honoring members of the U.S. military during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. wears camouflage socks on MLB Armed Force Day honoring members of the U.S. military during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud is safe at second with a double during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud is safe at second with a double during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna is hugged by Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 20, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna is hugged by Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 20, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, is met by Austin Riley (27) after scoring on a single by Ozzie Albies during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, is met by Austin Riley (27) after scoring on a single by Ozzie Albies during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky