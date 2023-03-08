Adidas earnings take beating on breakup with Ye, China slump

Fourth-quarter net sales were up a bare 1.3% at 5.21 billion euros from the same quarter a year ago, held back by around 600 million euros in lost revenue by the decision to halt the partnership with Ye.

The company also cited a revenue drop in China of about 50% and higher costs for supplies and shipping, which could not be offset by higher prices.

For the full year, the Herzogenaurach, Germany-based company said it made net profit of 638 million euros on sales that rose 6%, to 22.5 billion euros.

The company also said it would be replacing its top sales and marketing executives. Global sales head Roland Auschel will leave the company after 33 years and be succeeded by Arthur Hoeld, now head of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Brian Grevy, head of global brands, will step down March 31. CEO Gulden will take responsibility for his product and marketing activities.