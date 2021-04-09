ADL: Fox should fire Carlson for white-supremacist rhetoric

It’s the first time the ADL has asked for Fox to fire Carlson, said the group’s spokesman Todd Gutnick, but it has contacted the network before about things Carlson has said.

Carlson is Fox News Channel's most popular personality.

He said Thursday during a guest appearance on "Fox News Primetime" that "the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term 'replacement,' if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate of voters now casting ballots with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World."

Carlson said he was concerned about his “voting rights," and that he had “less political power because they are importing a brand new electorate," but said it's not a racial issue.

Fox News did not immediately reply to a request for comment.