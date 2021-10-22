Administration makes final pitch to block Texas abortion law

If the law stays in effect, “no decision of this Court is safe. States need not comply with, or even challenge, precedents with which they disagree. They may simply outlaw the exercise of whatever rights they disfavor,” the administration wrote in a brief filed on Friday.

Other state-enforced bans on abortion before the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks, have been blocked by courts because they conflict with Supreme Court precedents.

“Texas should not obtain a different result simply by pairing its unconstitutional law with an unprecedented enforcement scheme designed to evade the traditional mechanisms for judicial review," the administration wrote.

A day earlier, the state urged the court to leave the law in place, saying the federal government lacked the authority to file its lawsuit challenging the Texas ban.

The Justice Department filed suit over the law after the Supreme Court rejected an earlier effort by abortion providers to put the measure on hold temporarily.

In early October, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ruled for the administration, putting the law on hold and allowing abortions to resume.

Two days later, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put the law back into effect.

The administration also wants the justices to take up and rule on the law's constitutionality, even though the 5th Circuit has yet to do so. The Supreme Court rarely grants such requests.

Texas said it opposed the early review by the high court, but that if the justices agree to the Biden administration's request, they also should use this case to directly overrule the Roe and Casey decisions.

The court already is hearing arguments on Dec. 1 in a case from Mississippi in which that state is calling for the court to get rid of those two rulings.